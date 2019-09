These Striking Images Will Change How You Think Of Psoriasis

During the event, it quickly became clear that psoriasis is often sensationalised due to misinformation. “I once had a journalist want to write an article with a title describing me as a ‘shedding snake’,” says Kate McShane, who through the campaign has been inspired to start her own blog, KLMPSORIASIS , documenting her psoriasis journey. The terms used to talk about the disease create a culture of shame: from the idea that you can ‘fail’ treatment, to talking about ‘stress’ as a trigger – which Holly deems "the most general, ill-defined term that brings no clarity or poignancy to the condition" – to pejorative descriptions like ‘flaky’ and ‘disgusting’ used by the media. The language we have is ill-equipped to conceptualise the condition; with Get Your Skin Out, the conversation is given space to expand. The event fostered a better understanding of the disease and encouraged people to take different approaches toward it, as Kate explains: “I’ve always honestly been sceptical of diet [improving] psoriasis, but I am definitely now open to different recipes. James was amazing: a reminder that keeping our mental health strong is just as important as anything else."’