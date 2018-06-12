These Striking Images Will Change How You Think Of Psoriasis

After an “ongoing battle of misdiagnosis after misdiagnosis”, hiding her condition with a large headband and baggy clothes, Ella was finally referred to a specialist. She has gone through several treatments with varying degrees of success (one suppressed her immune system so severely that she was hospitalised) and has now “reached a real crossroad” in her journey: “While my dermatologist recommends starting biologic treatment, I feel that, as the days counting down to my A-levels lessen, it's too much of a temperamental time to start.” But she remains hopeful: “What pulled me through was the realisation that having psoriasis is nothing to be ashamed of. Although I may not be in control of my condition right now, I have never felt more in control of my emotions towards it and the Get Your Skin Out initiative has had a big part to play in that.”