Protein is everywhere at the moment. What with the popularity of Bounce Balls and other raw snack bars, and the increasing number of high-end gyms and juice shops selling their own (typically overpriced) protein shakes, the humble little organic compounds are officially "cool".And don't forget the #eatclean brigade who are constantly hashtagging their protein snacks left, right and centre. One could even argue we've hit peak protein. The NHS recommends an average-sized woman doing an average amount of physical activity consumes 50g of protein daily as part of a healthy balanced diet. While the recommended daily allowance is higher for men, they (particularly the more health-conscious variety) tend to consume enough through their higher (on average) meat intake Many women, by contrast, often fail to meet their daily quota.It's easier to boost our protein intake through food these days than it used to be. It's now socially acceptable to eat hard-boiled eggs in public and “protein pots” containing meat, fish, beans and egg, are widely available at lunch places and even many supermarkets. High-protein foods like quinoa, beans, nuts and seeds (had anyone heard the word "chia" five years ago?), are also used in every purportedly "clean" recipe on the internet.But these aren’t always convenient, especially if you’ve ravenous and strapped for time after a gruelling workout, which makes protein supplements an attractive option for gym bunnies and sports fans. Brands such as protein subscription service P-Fit even recommend users a personalised blend based on their lifestyle and goals.In aid of Women In Sport Week , which aims to raise the profile of women's sport in the UK and get more of us active at every level, we decided to get the lowdown on protein powder. Your protein intake is a crucial factor to consider when intensifying your exercise routine or starting a regime for the first time.We spoke to Leo Savage, a personal trainer at Third Space gym in London, about why protein is important and the factors women should consider before they start making protein shakes or adding it to their morning smoothies.Protein is important for everyone because proteins are the building blocks of muscle. When you work out, especially resistance training (weights), you're creating micro tears in the muscle. To repair them, you have to consume protein which is broken down to rebuild the muscle.