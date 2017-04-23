The point isn't to make you paranoid — of course you can't sit ramrod-straight for hours on end — but it is supposed to make you pay attention. Because how you present yourself at work matters. And since this stuff is totally fixable, changing a few key behaviours could be the big difference between staying where you are and moving up. Ahead, the 13 totally surprising (and easily fixable) reasons your boss may not be as impressed with you as she should be.