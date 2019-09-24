6:45 p.m. — I am OUT! I rush home, take my pants off immediately, and do another aspirin mask on the pimple from last night and another terrible one that popped up this morning. I'm feeling emo about it. I knew I was going to age out of my parents' health insurance at the beginning of the year, so I applied for Medicaid and was denied. I can't afford the payments on any plans so I'll regroup next open enrollment. My job pays me well enough, but we'll go several months out of the year where the show is on hiatus and I don't have work. Unemployment and temp jobs can't cover it all. I rack up debt during those times and I spend the time I do have a steady job paying it off. Listen. If something terrible happens, I figure I'll just send the bill to one of the millionaires I work for and explain I can't afford them because I work on their TV show.