Whether you have one piercing or a dozen, what you choose to wear in your ears can be quite revealing. A sleek, silver sleeper hoop might suggest low maintenance, whilst an unusual stone might hint at past travels, but, the problem is, it's easy to get stuck in your ways with jewellery.



If you've been wearing your signature studs or trademark hoops since your university days, it might be time to hit refresh. From spangly diamond numbers to arty assymetrical studs, we've rounded up a gorgeous selection of the sweetest little earrings from around the web and there's something for all ears...