For many women, postnatal exercise is their very first foray into exercise. Which is fine. Everyone needs a catalyst. But knowing where to start can be tough. Luckily, this is 2017, and everything from YouTube to Instagram, Reddit to Facebook is packed with free tutorials, videos and tips for exercising at home. “I know social media has its pitfalls,” says Shakira. “But everyone knows that having an exercise buddy is one of the best ways to stay motivated and social media allows that on a broader scale. You might have to sift through airbrushed accounts of rubbish but if you can find the right people they can motivate you every day.”