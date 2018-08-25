Every Virgo Is My Role Model & They Should Be Yours, Too

No Zodiac sign consists entirely of good people, but I'm willing to bet that, if you have a friend who happens to be a Virgo, they're an integral part of your support system. They make sure you book your annual dental appointment and always ask if you have your keys before going out. They don't mind being the one at the bar who asks to turn down the music. They somehow always have their laundry done. And all of this comes as second nature to them.