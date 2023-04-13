I Posed Naked For 30 Strangers & It Changed How I Viewed My Body

And that’s where I was ridiculously, incredibly, enormously wrong — but it wasn’t until I actually attended a life drawing class myself that I understood why. Nestled between two very talented friends in a stuffy attic, I made awkward small talk trying to distract myself from the horrible feeling that I’d accidentally giggle at the life model’s boobs, or that my pitiful attempts at artwork would have to co-exist next to my friends’ masterpieces. Amidst the chatter in the tiny room, a woman had emerged from the corner and made her way to the ottoman in the middle of the room. I watched as she fiddled with the tie of her silk robe until the room went quiet. And then she undressed.