At the beginning of production, I was feeling quite down on myself and everything in general. It felt impossible to create anything without lots of money or the backing from big brands and therefore the compromise on your morals. I was really bored and also exhausted at seeing feminism regurgitated back to people in its most simplistic, digestible form, and just feeling fed up really! But instead of cowering to all of those feelings I decided to slowly start reaching out to people who I wanted to feature in this issue, and it became more and more apparent they all had something in common. They were not only completely in control of their careers, but finding viable alternative methods of progression and defining success on their own terms.