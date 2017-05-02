5 Items We Could Never Throw Away

Sophie Tweed Simmons, model and fashion designer

Heirloom: Ruby diamond ring from her mother Shannon Tweed



Your father gave your mother this ring when they were dating — can you tell a little about their story?

"It’s interesting because they are such an iconic famous couple, but she was just a model from Canada and met this guy at a party in L.A. She had no idea who he was and actually rejected him several times. Then he really pursued her and made her go on a date with him, and they've had a really epic love story with lots of ups and downs. They’re always working things out together and are very much a team, which I love. And, they've instilled that in me and my brother so there are no sides to the family." When did she give you this piece?

"She has this very epic bathroom, boudoir situation where she does her makeup, and it’s all very glamorous. I remember sitting there when I was 12 and we were getting ready for something and she gave it to me. It’s not necessarily one of the older pieces she's given me, but for some reason I just identify with it more, perhaps because it is my birth stone. My dad had bought it for her at an estate sale. We don't have many heirlooms from our grandparents on either side because my mom's side lost many things in a house fire and my dad's mom and his side of the family went through the Holocaust. So, in many ways we are starting the heirloom traditions now by giving to each other."