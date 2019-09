I Love PDA & I Don't Care Who Knows It

Now, I'm not talking full-on make outs, butt grabs, or anything super sexual. I think most people would agree that practically fucking your S.O. in public is overbearing and inappropriate (and, often, illegal). Remember: The people around you have a right to consent (or not) to seeing you feel your lover up. The PDA I'm talking about are little things that straight people often take for granted : Holding my girlfriend's hand while we walk from her house to the subway, scratching her back as we're sitting on the train, and giving her a quick kiss when we part. Many couples might not think anything of those small moments of public affection, but I'm not afforded that luxury. I'd love to kiss my girlfriend without a little voice telling me to check my surroundings in case anyone is so offended by our touching lips that they react violently (yes, that even happens in New York City ), but I can't. I have to be overly-conscious of my PDA, and that makes me love it even more. To me, PDA feels like a tiny act of rebellion.