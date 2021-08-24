Hayley Williams’ Hair Brand Has Finally Arrived In The UK

Besides her incredible singing voice, Paramore's Hayley Williams is arguably most famous for being a true hair chameleon. There's the iconic yellow and red shag cut from the "Misery Business" era, her signature neon orange mullet, and the two-tone pink and orange style – not forgetting her platinum blonde phase (to name just a handful of looks). In other words, it was only a matter of time before Hayley launched her hair dye brand, Good Dye Young.
If you're a Paramore stan, former or current emo-scene kid, or have felt the urge to switch up your hair colour during the various lockdowns, you'll know that Good Dye Young — developed alongside Hayley's hairstylist, Brian J O'Connor — has actually been around for a little while. Boasting hair makeup, semi-permanent colour and aftercare, the vegan and cruelty-free brand already has legions of loyal fans in the US (including singer Grimes). Excitingly, it now has a new home at Beauty Bay here in the UK so you can shop your favourite shades while stocking up on all of your other beauty essentials.
Exclusive to the website, you can get your hands on Good Dye Young's I'm Bored Temporary Color Hair Serum, £10, in shades like rose gold, cherry red and gunmetal grey, the Semi-Permanent Hair Color, £15, in pastel shades and more vibrant neon hues (including one named Riot after Paramore's second studio album), as well as a colour care Shampoo, £20, and Conditioner, £20.
It wasn't long before fans took to Good Dye Young's Instagram to share their excitement for the UK launch. "Honestly made my day! Just bought some - super excited to try it!" wrote one, while another asked whether the GDY Hair Lightening Kit would be available here any time soon. "We're working on it!" replied the brand, hinting that there's a lot more to come.
At an affordable £10, the Hair Makeup has to be our top pick. If all-over colour isn't your thing, it allows you to customise sections of hair without having to commit fully. The brand promises it's suitable for all hair types and lasts up to six washes. It's also free from ammonia, peroxide and bleach, which tend to irritate some people.
Lastly, if hair health is super important to you, don't forget to supplement your hair washing routine with the Pre Wash Weekly Detox And Scalp Treatment, £25. One of the most popular products in the range with five-star reviews, it removes product buildup and excess oil, making hair feel clean and fresh.
While the Color Kind Hair Primer and Poser Paste one-day hair dye aren't yet available at Beauty Bay, we're sure it won't be long before they join the collection. In the meantime, you can have them shipped to the UK direct from site.
