Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

I have been fortunate in this regard, relatively speaking. My aunt and uncle, who had no children, died horrible and unexpected deaths when I was in law school. They left me a $60,000 inheritance. I used $40,000 of that to pay off my private student loans and the remaining $20,000 as a down payment for my first house. When I divorced my husband, he kept house one, and I moved into an apartment. I couldn't find an apartment that would let me keep my dog, so my dad generously gave me $25,000 for a down payment for house two. (After my divorce, my dog was my only friend in the world, and my parents knew and respected that. I am extremely grateful for this.) Shortly thereafter, I found myself in a very abusive relationship, and my dad paid $10,000 for me to escape to New Mexico. If he hadn't done that, I likely would have died, either at my partner's hand or my own. When I moved here, my dad knocked $35,000 off the value of one of the houses he owned, now house three, so I could afford to buy it from him. While I appreciate his help greatly, I resent myself for having to ask for so much because I had been so financially secure and my last relationship destroyed everything I had worked for. God willing, I'll never have to ask again.