A Beginner's Guide To Reading Palms

As the first of the three major lines, your life line is a big deal. It indicates your health and the path your life will take. But, contrary to popular belief, it does not dictate when you'll die.Fahrusha even says that she won't mention it if she notices that a client has an especially short life line, since that will only distract them from her actual interpretation of the line. "Most people are not prepared to hear that," she says. Fahrusha adds that, although the life line doesn't move around the palm, it can grow longer or change its shape, depending on how you change your approach to health.This line's depth determines the ease with which you'll go through life: Upward branches in the line mean positive changes or recovery, while downward ones might suggest negative changes to come. A complete break in the line could mean an accident or a sudden, massive change.