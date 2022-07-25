It’s The Summer Of Football! Here’s Our Guide To Embracing It

This year marks the second time that England has hosted the tournament and being on home turf definitely has its advantages. The Netherlands hosted the last tournament in 2017 and they won, which bodes well for England’s performance and the whole 'it’s coming home' thing. This year’s tournament kicked off on 6th July, with the opening game between England and Austria at Old Trafford in Manchester. The match wasn’t high on drama but England scored their first goal of the tournament, kicking things off with a nice 1-0 win. Now, the stakes are getting higher as we progress through the knockout stage. The quarter-finals got going on 20th July with a properly nail-biting game between two of the tournament favourites: England and Spain. With Spain up 1-0, it looked like maybe football wasn’t going to come home after all until an England goal in the 84th minute got the squad back in the game. The match went into 30 minutes of extra time and England got another goal, six minutes in. After 24 minutes of agony (both for the players and the fans, tbh) to get to the final whistle, the Lionesses were officially into the semi-finals. They will play either Sweden or Belgium on 26th July. The other semi-final, on 27th July, will see Germany go head-to-head with France or the Netherlands. Then it’s time for the big one, the final, on 31st July at Wembley. Here’s hoping England make it to that stage.