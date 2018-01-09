How I Left My Hasidic Jewish Community & Found My Sexuality

By leaving the Hasidic community, I lost virtually everything I’d ever known. My family no longer speaks to me. My children have been removed from my care — the ultimate punishment for straying, for desiring, and for demanding a fulfilling life. The losses I accrued in pursuit of individual dignity have left behind a deep, relentless pain. I hold on to the hope that, when my children are old enough, they will understand that my endless love for them is what inspires me to be a better, more honest person for myself and for them. What gives me solace through the pain is the reward of being able to live as my authentic self — finally with no shame.