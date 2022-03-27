9:30 a.m. — My mom calls to video chat. She lives primarily with my sister but is currently on Long Island working as a nanny. She's been with the same family for a few years and is finally approaching retirement. We check in with each other a few times a day. After we talk, it's time for breakfast. I have halloumi, ham, and roasted tomatoes on a baguette with coffee. I start feeling stuffy again and take a decongestant and my probiotic. I'm glad I didn't push myself to go in today. Once I'm done, I head to the shower.



11:15 a.m. — Planning to review my big-picture finances today, which I do quarterly. Since I left my job four months ago, I've neglected it. I took a three-month break to relocate from California and travel to Morocco. In my last position, I was receiving a stipend for student loan repayment quarterly and I also earned additional income working overnight and weekends, so I had lots of extra income to put towards student loans. In my new position, I won't have this option so I may not be able to pay as aggressively as before. I review my bank, retirement, and investment accounts, my insurance policies, my FSA, and finally my student loans. I decide to pay a little extra towards my loan since I missed last quarter. $2,000



12:15 p.m. — I start looking through insurance documents from two cycles of egg freezing I did six months ago. Unfortunately, I didn't end up with as many eggs as I wanted, but I'm happy that I have them as a back-up plan. I had great coverage for IVF but not for egg freezing despite the process being the same. I've decided to appeal to the insurance company, because it's a nonsensical decision and such a slap in the face. I spend a little time on the phone getting instructions for how to submit the appeal.