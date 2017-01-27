Refinery29's own Sara Dixon didn't run 2016's TCS New York City Marathon alone. Undaunted by a gruelling 10-mile-a-day training schedule, Sara dedicated her race to the memory of her younger brother, Collins, who completed a 5K during his treatment for brain cancer. "I was extremely inspired by that. I want to help carry that legacy for him," Sara says. In the video above, Sara sprints along the surf-sprayed Coney Island pier and through her neighbourhood for her early morning runs. She did all this while logging long hours at her day job, and as an athlete with limited previous running experience. It's impossible to watch her journey and not feel Collins' indefatigable strength. We're inspired beyond measure by Sara and her commitment to honouring her brother's memory. Watch the video to learn more about her incredible story.