Was there ever a conversation between you two about leaving the city and moving to the suburbs? Or were you always like, screw that, we're going to make it work here?

No, it's actually really funny. When we were pregnant with Ihlen, I think it was interesting meeting a lot of people that were like moving to Westchester and they're pregnant their first kid. Everyone was leaving! And we were like, we're staying in our East Village apartment, our fifth-floor walk up. And I think the thing is, at the end of the day, you definitely should raise your children where you feel most at home and feel comfortable. For us, that's definitely in the city and not in the suburbs and so instead of, you know, expanding and having the garage and the basement and all these other things, it's really just utilising and being creative and figuring out how to live where you love and be able to make it functional. Living in New York, you have sacrifices, even without kids, right? But you choose to live in the city because you love the city and it brings a certain vibrancy into your life.