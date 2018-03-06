Why You Should Visit Finland Before The Snow Melts

If you’re thinking about disrupting the British winter with a short break, consider looking north. As in, Arctic Circle north. Hear us out.
The #BeastFromTheEast came and went, leaving behind a slushy mess, dashed promises of a day off work, and ruined shoes (we're not a practical bunch). Imagine the magic of that moment when we all woke up to dry, settled snow – but minus the chaos.
Lapland, the northernmost region of Finland, sits inside the Arctic Circle. Its wild landscape of hills and forest is frosted with a metre or more of snow from November right through until May. It's built for the stuff. Plus, all that sound-absorbing powder makes for an incredibly peaceful experience if you’re looking to escape.
The Polar Night – when the sun hovers below the horizon for 24 hours and does not rise – lasts for around five weeks between December and January. So, actually, it makes sense to hold out your visit until this time of year, to get in a few more hours of daylight. Bear in mind, though, that if you’re eager to see the Northern Lights (because this is an excellent place to do so), you need to get there before the end of March.
Temperatures can drop to -30 degrees Celsius but during our trip in February, it hovered around -2 most days. Even so, this isn’t your damp and icy British cold. It’s dry and crisp. The air is clean (the cleanest in Europe). And when the sun shines, everything glistens like god’s own KiraKira.
Also, did we mention there were huskies…?