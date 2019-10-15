Nora is humble about her accomplishments, partly because her start came not from contacts or privilege but from genuine graft. "If you work hard enough, I truly believe the right thing will happen. It definitely took a lot of me being uncomfortable," she says, telling me that she and her mum shared a bedroom for three years when they first moved to California. She tells me it was tough to see her friends from home "living their best young life" while she was struggling. "I was like, my mum and I share a car and I just go to work at the mall!" she says, as we sit on a fancy velvet sofa in a suite in an exceptionally fancy hotel. She’s quick to point out how much of a leap this is. "Everybody’s got those crazy low points, and then you’re sitting in the Pearl Suite with adidas and you’re just like, there’s croissants and sparkling water!" she laughs.