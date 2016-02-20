Danielle Restivo is Head of Global Programs at LinkedIn. In short, if there’s something Danielle doesn’t know about getting yourself a sweet new job, then it’s probably not worth knowing. So naturally, when the opportunity came up to pick Danielle’s brains about how to spruce up your rather tired looking LinkedIn profile, we jumped at the chance.
LinkedIn is not just for stalking your ex and accidentally endorsing your boss for her "blogging skills", it's a great way to network and look for professional opportunities from the comfort of your desk (or bed, even.)
Here are Danielle’s insider hacks on how you can maximise your account in just nine minutes – the time it takes to make a brew and drink it.
