Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In July

Already fed up of this British "summer"? Don't worry, Netflix is here for you on those rainy, miserable days. There are plenty of series to get into: Spotless, Fargo, Stranger Things, Between...I could go on.
Or why not get weepy with The Fault In Our Stars before picking yourself up with one of the many stand-up comedy specials on offer?
And the best addition? All seven seasons of Gilmore Girls, so you can catch up with what's happening in Stars Hollow ahead of its reboot later this year. See you in the autumn.
