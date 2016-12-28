Here's Everything Coming To UK Netflix In January

After the hectic social schedule of the festive season, January can offer some much-needed respite. It's a time for calming down, taking things a little easier, and maybe binge-watching a series or two.
Thankfully, Netflix hasn't let us down. This month the streaming giant adds new seasons of award-winning musical comedy Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, long-running legal drama The Good Wife, and the BBC's swash-buckling action hit The Musketeers.
There are new must-see movies too - including the classic Julia Roberts rom-com My Best Friend's Wedding and slacker sequel Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey starring Keanu Reeves. Insightful trans rights documentary Growing Up Coy joins the UK library too.
Click through to see every single new release – and its release date – on Netflix this January.
