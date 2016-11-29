Netflix UK - New Releases December 2016

December may not bring a Netflix Original Series as hyped as Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life or The Crown, but there are still plenty of exciting new titles to investigate.
Season two of hit comedy revival Fuller House launches; Asperger's Are Us is a fascinating documentary about comedians with Asperger syndrome; and the acclaimed Netflix Original Film Barry looks back at Barack Obama's time as a university student.
There are other must-watch movies too – including the tense Jessica Chastain drama A Most Violent Year and Hugh Jackman and Taron Egerton in charming underdog story Eddie the Eagle. Meanwhile, Deck the Halls with Danny DeVito and Matthew Broderick will bring the Christmas cheer.
Click through to see every single new release – and its release date – on Netflix this December.
Season two of hit comedy revival Fuller House launches; Asperger's Are Us is a fascinating documentary about comedians with Asperger syndrome; and the acclaimed Netflix Original Film Barry looks back at Barack Obama's time as a university student.
There are other must-watch movies too – including the tense Jessica Chastain drama A Most Violent Year and Hugh Jackman and Taron Egerton in charming underdog story Eddie the Eagle. Meanwhile, Deck the Halls with Danny DeVito and Matthew Broderick will bring the Christmas cheer.
Click through to see every single new release – and its release date – on Netflix this December.