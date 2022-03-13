Netflix Just Raised Its UK Subscription Prices

The cost of a basic monthly plan, which allows viewers to watch on one screen at a time and download to one device, has gone up for the first time in a decade: from £5.99 to £6.99.
The standard plan, which allows viewers to watch on two screens at once and download content to two devices, has increased from £9.99 to £10.99. And the premium plan, which allows viewers to watch on four screens simultaneously and download to four devices, has risen from £13.99 to £15.99.
Advertisement
For new subscribers, these price changes have come into effect immediately. If you already have a Netflix subscription, you'll be given at least 30 days notice by email, depending on when in the month you normally pay.
The streaming giant previously increased the price of its standard and premium plans around 18 months ago, in December 2020.
"We have always been focused on providing our members both quality and clear value for their membership," Netflix said in a statement announcing the new wave of increases.
"Our updated prices reflect the investment we have made in our service and catalogue, and will allow us to continue making the series, documentaries and films our members love as well as investing in talent and the creative industry. We offer a range of plans so members can choose a price that works best for them."
The UK price hikes follows similar increases in the US and Canada in January. In the US, a basic plan is now $9.99 (£7.66), while a standard plan is $15.49 (£11.88).
Among the new content coming to Netflix this month are season two of Bridgerton, Queer Eye Germany and the scammer doc Bad Vegan.