Netflix UK - New Releases June 2016

Guys! Titanic is now available on Netflix! If that's not worth the subscription fee alone, then I don't know what is. Other top films out are Requiem For A Dream, Dazed and Confused and The Fighter.
Elsewhere, there are brilliant documentaries about everything from Haitian politics, to Israeli female racing drivers, to the Cuban revolution.
Degrassi, the fictional high school where Drake made his name, has also had a reboot. And, of course, the new series of Orange Is The New Black is released. What are those ladies up to now?
