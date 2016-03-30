Plenty of treats in store this month, Netflixers. There's an original comedy from Ricky Gervais, a new sitcom starring Ashton Kutcher, and the second series of Peaky Blinders, which you really need to see so you can keep up with people down the pub.
If you have little ones, or just enjoy a bit of animation, then there is a plethora of delights, including "mother's little helper" Frozen.
On top of that, there are some great documentaries telling the diverse stories of everyone from 100-year-old athletes to big pharmaceutical company bosses.
Take a look at what's hitting Netflix in April.
