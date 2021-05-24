Salary Stories: I Was Afraid Of Asking For An Outlandish Number & I Still Kick Myself For It

Starting salary: £25,000 in 2013

Biggest salary jump: £27,000 to £43,000 in 2015

Biggest salary drop: None. My salary has not reduced since I started working.

Biggest negotiation regret? When I transitioned from working in private practice (i.e. in a law firm) to an in-house counsel role, my jumping-off point for salary negotiations was my current salary. Typically, in-house roles do not pay as much as private practice roles (although this in itself depends on what level of your career you are at and what specific specialism and geographic area you practise in) so I was really focused on not taking a salary cut at that point. I thought that achieving the same or a slightly higher salary would be the best I could hope for, especially since the move was prompted by other factors than remuneration. What I should have done is carried out my own benchmarking. I've since learned that there are really reliable benchmarking resources available for lawyers, and even though with the benefit of those resources I see that my current salary is good for my career level (so I think ultimately I ended up at roughly the right number), I can't believe looking back that I didn't try harder to measure my worth against the industry norm. It's important not to be blindsided by your own reasons for wanting a change of role; bear in mind that you are offering something to your future employer too and you should approach that negotiation as the commercial transaction it is, and arm yourself with the intel available to you. After my interview, my current boss said, "How much do I have to offer you?" I kick myself every day for not starting higher than I did but I was afraid of asking for something too outlandish and I really wanted the job. Knowledge would really have been power in that situation.