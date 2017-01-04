This Is The Only Detox We’ll Ever Do

Like all diets, restrictive detoxes and juice cleanses force you to think of everything you put into your body as "good" or "bad." There are no shades of grey or any value given to, you know, the pure pleasure of nourishing your body by eating a thing you enjoy. Plus, there's no science-backed reason to believe that you're ridding your body of toxins anyway — your liver and kidneys do a great job of that already.