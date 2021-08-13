The Sex Educators Helping Muslim Women Claim Their Sexuality

Conversely, many Muslims emphasise the egalitarianism of the Quran’s message, which refers to spouses as 'garments' for one another. Akande points out that in several of his sermons, the Prophet Muhammad urged men to treat women well, which includes being affectionate and providing financial support, sexual fulfilment and emotional security. "Sadly, many women have been raised to believe their body belongs to their father or husband," he says. "Some even incorrectly believe that Islam permits a man to force himself on his wife and that 'good women' do not initiate intimacy with their husbands." The misconception that sex is just for men needs to be dispelled, believes Akande; in Islam, women have just as much right as men to sexual pleasure. "It is also important to debunk myths regarding male sexual entitlement as some Muslims erroneously believe consent does not exist in marriage," he adds, explaining that these attitudes stem from cultural understandings and are not aligned with Islamic values. "Oftentimes people conflate Islam with culture, and Islamic teachings with Muslim practices."