Khan hopes that the book will spark conversation, seeing each essay as "the beginning of a discussion that can lead to a million more". For me, Salma El-Wardany’s contribution, "A Gender Denied", resonated the most. Tackling the culture of silence surrounding sex in Muslim communities, it was a chapter I realised I’d been waiting years to read. El-Wardany recounts losing her virginity in a positive way, where it seemed "as if the world had been painted just for me that day". Given that chastity beyond the confines of marriage is encouraged from early childhood by both the Islamic community and within families, her experience is a refreshing departure from feeling guilt, something many of my Muslim friends can and do feel. Even so, she was aware that a "line had been crossed" – her girlfriends later questioned whether she prayed afterwards. "The not-so-subtle message was that a sin had been committed and now was the time for redemption."