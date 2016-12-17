Why You Should Give That Music Video Dance Class A Go

It’s not that I thought I was a bad dancer exactly – I had taken lessons in tap, jazz and ballet as a kid, after all – but more that I felt shy doing it in public. I wanted to be the kind of person who led her friends into the centre of the room and moved without self-consciousness. I wanted to invite onlookers instead of shrinking from the edge of the dance floor.



So, I decided to take lessons. Just five to start with, gifted to me by a family member as a birthday present. Five lessons that would increase my confidence in the club, in a dance studio recommended to me by a friend with enviably effortless moves.



The first one was terrifying. I walked into a studio of slim-figured girls with shiny hair and jazzy leggings and Nike trainers and dared myself not to be intimidated, but I needn’t have worried. Within five minutes I was laughing and panting, encouraged by the enthusiasm of the girls around me. I left feeling de-stressed and blissed out, grateful for the ache in my limbs that confirmed I had spent the past hour in my body instead of in my head.



When I found out that my editor Sarah also went to and was obsessed with music video dance classes, I felt a flash of camaraderie. She told me what it is about them that she loves: “I love learning a routine over the course of an hour. It’s like learning a language because you have to memorise the individual steps (like vocab) then figure out how to put them together (like sentence structure). I have a very stressful job and it’s a great stress-reliever to concentrate so absolutely on something that consumes your body and your mind for an hour. If you start thinking about that meeting you’ve got tomorrow, you’ll miss a step.” She’s not wrong. My best friend did a class with me once – the song was “Toxic” – and she panicked, frozen in a lime-green T-shirt as the girls around her dropped to their knees then onto all fours. Like all good sports, she laughed it off.



Over the past year, I’ve been taught routines to Bieber and Beyoncé by dancers who have toured with pop bands and choreographed drag balls – one had earned her first class after working as the dance studio’s receptionist. One woman slipped on a pair of towering, cobalt-blue stilettos to show us how to shimmy in time to J.Lo’s "Ain’t Your Mama" while hungover on a Sunday morning; another man introduced me to the ‘reverse slut-drop’ and loved making his students ‘melt’ against the studio’s brick wall, and perform whiplash-inducing head rolls and ‘floor work’.

