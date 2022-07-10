These Are The UK’s Most Popular Baby Names Of 2022

The UK's most popular baby names of 2022 have been revealed, with Lily and Muhammad leading the way so far.
Lily replaces last year's number one Olivia as the most popular name given to girls, while Muhammad remains top of the boys' list for a second year running.
According to the team at Babycentre, who compiled the list, other super-popular baby names in 2022 include Sophia, Amelia and Ava for girls, and Noah, Jack and Theo for boys.
Names enjoying a significant rise in popularity include Elsie, which is up 17th places year-on-year to 11th, and Zoe, which is up 15th places to 21st.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, Zayn has climbed a massive 46 places year-on-year to 14th. Babycentre's Charlotte McClure also notes that the popularity of Stranger Things is filtering through to baby names in the UK.
"We've seen a rise outside the top 100 of fan favourites Robin, Maxine (Max), Elle, Mike, Billy,and Steve," she writes. "Robyn, as an alternative to Robin, and William (Will) both climbed up the top 100, while Lucas and Nancy held firm. We’ll have to see how the conclusion of the latest season affects name choices over the next few months."
The most popular girls' names of 2022 so far:
1. Lily
2. Sophia
3. Olivia
4. Amelia
5. Ava
6. Isla
7. Freya
8. Aria
9. Ivy
10. Mia
11. Elsie
12. Emily
13. Ella
14. Grace
15. Isabella
16. Evie
17. Hannah
18. Luna
19. Maya
20. Daisy
2. Sophia
3. Olivia
4. Amelia
5. Ava
6. Isla
7. Freya
8. Aria
9. Ivy
10. Mia
11. Elsie
12. Emily
13. Ella
14. Grace
15. Isabella
16. Evie
17. Hannah
18. Luna
19. Maya
20. Daisy
The most popular boys' names of 2022 so far:
1. Muhammad
2. Noah
3. Jack
4. Theo
5. Leo
6. Oliver
7. George
8. Ethan
9. Oscar
10. Arthur
11. Charlie
12. Freddie
13. Harry
14. Zayn
15. Alfie
16. Finley
17. Henry
18. Luca
19. Thomas
20. Aiden
2. Noah
3. Jack
4. Theo
5. Leo
6. Oliver
7. George
8. Ethan
9. Oscar
10. Arthur
11. Charlie
12. Freddie
13. Harry
14. Zayn
15. Alfie
16. Finley
17. Henry
18. Luca
19. Thomas
20. Aiden
If you're still hankering for the latest in baby name trends, you can also check out the names that are slowly falling out of fashion and the names that are most popular in Scotland. Oh, and IKEA has recently published a guide to baby names inspired by its products from across the decades – yes, really.