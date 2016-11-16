Mornings in my house go something like this: hit snooze, scroll through Instagram, stumble out of bed to the shower, get out of the shower and back into bed to warm up, get dressed, make coffee, realise I’m late so give myself three minutes to do my makeup, pack my gym kit and get out the house. Arguably, there's room for improvement. But where to start? How do you go about turning your morning from a frantic shit show into a strategic routine that sets you up for the day and doesn’t leave you in a flap at 9am?



In search of answers, we called on a few calm and collected boss ladies who, while not all larks, have this morning malarkey down. So without further ado, here’s how to start your day like a boss...

