While we're well aware that we're supposed to be getting a minimum of eight hours, or whatever Goop says is the new golden number for your slumber, life can get in the way of our precious Zs. Not for nothing, we've tried cutting down on screen time, listening to calming podcasts , and still, not being able to sleep can feel like a failure on our part. Luckily, we're here to tell you that there's another, otherworldly factor that may be to blame for those restless nights: the moon.