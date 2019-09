Your March Horoscope, Revealed

Fiery Mars will trine strict Saturn on the 14th, bringing intelligence and more thought to our actions. On the 15th, try not to lose your cool when Mercury squares with Jupiter. Our communication planet is still in retrograde, and when squared with Jupiter, it may be more difficult than usual to identify the right moment to speak. Choose your words carefully. The Sun leaves Pisces and enters Aries season on the 20th, igniting our desire to get moving and leave winter behind. On the 21st, Venus sextiles Jupiter, creating a dreamy vibe for our relationships. Trust us: there’s a glow up happening here. But that doesn’t mean things will be completely drama-fee. The planet of love and beauty squares Mars, introducing a bit of friction on the 21st. It could be a day to get hot and heavy, but make sure you’ve got a safe word. Communication, both in and out of the bedroom, will be of the utmost important on this day. On the 24th, when a retrograde Mercury conjoins with Neptune, it might be hard to express yourself clearly. If you can find other ways to communicate your big ideas, you’ll be happier working outside of the box!