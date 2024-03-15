Money Diary: A Womenswear Designer On £60,000

Do you worry about money now?

On a daily level — no. I don’t live very extravagantly, and the money I have covers my lifestyle comfortably, and then some extra for nice purchases. But longer term, yes. I have no generational wealth, my parents are not able to help me out with money for a deposit or getting on the property ladder. I try and save as much as I can but honestly, I’m uncertain if/when I will be able to afford to get onto the property ladder which makes me feel nervous, as I do want children soon and feel that I would want my own property for my family to live in. I worry about having children and the price of maternity leave (having to save up extra money to allow for this), paying for childcare, and all of the costs that continue to accrue as children get older. I also worry about the impacts of losing some/all of my salary with having children and wanting to have time off for this — the gender progression gap, et cetera.