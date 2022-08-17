Money Diary: A Veterinary Surgeon In Glasgow On 31k

Housing costs: £470 mortgage on my two-bedroom flat.

Loan payments: I pay about £54 a month off my £25k student loan. I used to be insistent that I’d pay this off by the time I was 30 – good joke, past me. I now view this as education tax as I am lucky enough to be Scottish and thus had my undergraduate tuition fees paid for me.

Savings? I have about £45k spread across three accounts with an ethical bank: one easy access savings account, one fixed term ISA and one fixed term bond. I am incredibly privileged to have such a massive financial safety net, even after buying my house, but these savings (and my house deposit) were an insurance payout after a life-changing car accident so I do have mixed feelings about them. I am also very aware I am not working them to their full potential and have had 'look up ethical stocks and shares ISAs' on my to-do list for longer than I care to admit. I also have £2k in premium bonds.

Pension? Yes! I pay 5% and my employer pays 3%. I amalgamated my pensions from my previous two jobs into my current one but it’s still not great. I really must look into that stocks and shares ISA.

Utilities: £119 council tax, £24.95 internet, £66 gas and electric, £80 factor fees, £13.18 TV licence.

All other monthly payments: £10 phone, £14.24 home insurance, £37.95 life insurance, £27 gym, £12 a week dog walker. Subscriptions: £9.99 Spotify, £3.99 Netflix (split with family members).