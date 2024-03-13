Money Diary: A Veterinarian On £55,000

Housing costs: As we’ve paid off our mortgage, I pay E £350 a month towards council tax, water, landline, insurance fuel bills and our weekly cleaner plus running the car (but I pay most of our grocery bills).

Loan payments: £0

Savings?: £70,000 in Nutmeg accounts; £52,000 with NS&I; £58,000 in a stocks and shares ISA with Jupiter.

Utilities: £238 for council tax on our holiday flat; £50 for energy and £200 for management. I may have to Airbnb it for some of the time next year to cope with the costs.

Pension?: I pay 10% of my salary into my pension (my employer also pays in). This is something I will cut if money gets tight. No point in maintaining a high level of contributions at this age!

All other monthly payments: £10 a month PAYG phone card; £670.80 monthly to a Continuing Professional Development course provider (I’m studying for a qualification in Small Animal medicine);£700 a month to various charities (only two animal charities — Oxfam, MSF and the Red Cross are among the beneficiaries); £51 to a veterinary advice forum; £8.92 to a monthly coffee subscription; £200 monthly to a stocks and shares ISA. Subscriptions: £7.99 for Netflix.