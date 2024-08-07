Money Diary: An Urban Planning Consultant On £49,000

Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last penny.
This week: “I’m a 30-year-old urban planning consultant living with my partner in Bristol. Late last year, I made the transition from working in big multinational consultancies (aka Corporate Hell) into a small architecture studio. I’m loving the shift towards a more creative and friendly culture — so much so that I come into the office just about every day. I’m also now in a leadership role and the team I lead are all 10+ years older than me, so imposter syndrome has been rearing its head quite a bit lately. On the money side of things, I try to live a relatively frugal lifestyle and don’t often buy expensive things for myself like new clothes or makeup/skincare. Sometimes I put off making bigger purchases even though I can technically afford them. I find spending larger amounts on myself difficult to justify. I usually spend a fair bit of money travelling around the country doing ultramarathons. However, I’m taking this year off from racing so I’m saving money on that front. My partner and I are hoping to buy a house sometime in the next few years, but we’re not in hardcore saving mode at this point. We’re lucky that our combined household income (he makes slightly more than I do) should hopefully put us in a decent position when it comes to a mortgage. Honestly, our primary motive for buying a house would be to enable us to finally get a dog, besides that I don’t think we’re particularly bothered.”
Occupation: Urban planner
Industry: Architecture and planning
Age: 30
Location: Bristol
Salary: £49,000
Paycheque Amount: £3,033
Number of housemates: One, my partner J.
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £800 for my half of the rent.
Loan payments: £0
Savings?: I’m terribly disorganised when it comes to saving, so I have about £39,000 sitting in my current account and a further £5,000 in a LISA which my partner pushed me to open before the end of last tax year.
Utilities: £40 water; £100 gas and electric; £150 council tax; £35 wifi (all split equally with J).
Pension?: I pay 7% into my pension and my company matches up to 3%. I’ve had previous employers who would double my contributions which was obviously great, but I’m happier at my current job so I can accept this drawback.
All other monthly payments: £25 phone; £24 gym membership. Subscriptions: £17 Spotify and £8 Netflix, both split with my partner; £3 Patreon subscription to the Maintenance Phase podcast; £8.50 Sustrans donation.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it? Yes, I have a bachelor’s and master’s degree. I attended university in the UK as an international student, so I didn’t qualify for student finance. I funded this through student loans from my home country, scholarships and savings from my previous jobs. Additionally, I had help from my parents who contributed what they could financially during both my undergraduate and master’s degree.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
We went through periods of feast and famine growing up, eventually falling into financial hardship in my later teens. My parents had a rough marriage and money was often the crux of most of their arguments, so it was often spoken about and weaponised between them. From a young age I felt guilty about my parents having to spend money on me. I knew that once I grew up I never wanted to rely on someone else financially. I got a job at 16 and I’ve been quite cautious with money ever since.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents’/guardians’ house?
I moved out at 18 when I moved to the UK for university. I haven’t moved back since.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
At 22, when I finished my master’s and got my first full-time job. No one else covers any aspect of my financial life, although one of my older brothers generously paid for my partner and I to fly back to America to visit last year.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
I got my first job at 16 working at an independent clothing shop and it was fantastic. It was owned by two fantastic women who were amazing first bosses and wonderful role models, and I’m so grateful for that experience. I got the job to help my parents pay their mortgage and saved what I could to help fund university. I worked there part time for about two years before I left for university.
Do you worry about money now?
Both yes and no. On the one hand I feel that I should be more proactive and responsible with managing my savings, but sometimes I feel behind my peers who have bought houses already. However, I’m in a fortunate position that I’m not worried on a day-to-day basis about making ends meet. Instead I tend to try to make the cheaper choices (i.e. cycling to work, shopping at charity shops, et cetera) to keep daily costs lower.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
No I haven’t.
