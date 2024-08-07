Money Diary: An Urban Planning Consultant On £49,000

This week: “I’m a 30-year-old urban planning consultant living with my partner in Bristol. Late last year, I made the transition from working in big multinational consultancies (aka Corporate Hell) into a small architecture studio. I’m loving the shift towards a more creative and friendly culture — so much so that I come into the office just about every day. I’m also now in a leadership role and the team I lead are all 10+ years older than me, so imposter syndrome has been rearing its head quite a bit lately. On the money side of things, I try to live a relatively frugal lifestyle and don’t often buy expensive things for myself like new clothes or makeup/skincare. Sometimes I put off making bigger purchases even though I can technically afford them. I find spending larger amounts on myself difficult to justify. I usually spend a fair bit of money travelling around the country doing ultramarathons. However, I’m taking this year off from racing so I’m saving money on that front. My partner and I are hoping to buy a house sometime in the next few years, but we’re not in hardcore saving mode at this point. We’re lucky that our combined household income (he makes slightly more than I do) should hopefully put us in a decent position when it comes to a mortgage. Honestly, our primary motive for buying a house would be to enable us to finally get a dog, besides that I don’t think we’re particularly bothered.”