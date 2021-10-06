Money Diary: A 25-Year-Old Travel Writer In Bali On 36k

This week: "I’m a 25-year-old travel writer from Bedfordshire but currently live in Bali, Indonesia. I quit my job and moved out here at the end of 2019 for a social media role that lasted all of two months before the pandemic. Instead of flying home, I decided to try my luck at freelancing, which was my vague plan anyway for 2021. I previously worked as a writer but I didn’t have any contacts in the travel industry. In my first month of freelancing, I made £100. Now I have six consistent clients and a few ad hoc extras each month. I feel a lot more financially secure freelancing rather than working for just one company like I did in the UK. I live in a villa with three friends who all work in similar industries. I also spend half my time at my boyfriend’s (H) villa. When it comes to money, I try to be quite frugal. I’m very fortunate that things are significantly cheaper in Bali than they are in the UK. I put all of my spare money into savings at the end of each month. I’m not entirely sure what I’m saving towards as I’m planning on travelling for at least the next few years. It could possibly go towards a house one day but I don’t know which country I want to settle in yet. My biggest expense used to be travel but that has obviously been cut down significantly over the last 18 months."