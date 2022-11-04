Money Diary: A Travel Operations Executive On 23k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I grew up on the edge of Surrey with my parents, older sister and younger brother. For a few years after I finished school, I lived in France, where I ran chalets in winter and travelled about in the summer. As fun as it was, I made very little money and spent almost all of my savings. I worked in bars for a while when I came back and lived with friends until moving back in with my parents at the end of that tenancy. Recently I've moved to London with two of my oldest friends to start a new job at a ski holiday company (admin not chalets). It’s so exciting to be back talking about skiing after years of working rubbish bar jobs because I had no idea what I wanted to do."
Occupation: Operations executive
Industry: Travel and tourism
Age: 24
Location: London
Salary: £23k
Paycheque amount: £1,560
Number of housemates: Two
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £700 rent
Loan payments: £0
Pension? I don't currently have a pension.
Savings? £4,000 (ish)
Utilities: £18 water, £73 council tax, £60 gas and electric, £10.66 Wi-Fi.
All other monthly payments: £5 Spotify, £10 prescription medication.
Did you participate in any form of higher education?
No.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
I was lucky enough not to have to worry or see my parents worry about money when I was growing up. My dad is self-employed and occasionally a contract would end before he had secured a new one. This was the only time I ever heard my parents sound stressed or need to sit down and plan expenses, but it was rare.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I first moved out when I was 18, almost straight out of school, to live in the mountains and do a couple of ski seasons.
After a couple of years living with friends, I moved back in with my parents to save money (unsuccessfully) and for some emotional support. I moved out again recently.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
My dad still pays my phone contract, we’re on a family plan. I pay my own bills other than this.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My parents helped me set up a bank account when I was 12 and they transferred me £20 a month as an allowance until I was 15 and I got my first job in a tiny shop in a village near where I lived. I was there for three hours at most each week. When I turned 16 I got a job in a farm shop. I worked there for two years on weekends.
Do you worry about money now?
I worry about how bad I am at saving money and that I have to spend half of my paycheque on bills.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
I’ve never inherited money.