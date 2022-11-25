This week: "I’m a 23-year-old trainee solicitor living in London. I moved here two years ago and I love having all my friends around me. This period has been quite turbulent for me. I just started an intense new job and broke up with my boyfriend around the same time. Going from living with him to living on my own has been a big change and I’ve been making lots of plans to avoid spending time on my own but I’m definitely happy with the decision I made. In terms of money, I’m definitely more of a spender and have various money issues that one day I’ll work out with a therapist (I’ll be a money-maker for someone). I’ve definitely noticed I spend more when I have a bad day but I’m trying to just enjoy myself for now. Live fast, die young etc."