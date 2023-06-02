Money Diary: A Trainee Legal Executive On 26k

This week: "I’m a 27-year-old trainee legal executive living in Hampshire with my fiancé. I bought a flat two and a half years ago before I met him so I pay all the bills relating to the property (my fiancé offers to help but it’s a pride thing for me). He covers all food costs, car costs and other luxuries. We’re hoping to buy something together but with the rising interest rates and our wedding next year, we may have to sit tight for a while longer. I’m currently studying/sitting my professional legal exams, which are taking over my life, but there’s only one year left so it’s head down for now. My life revolves around qualifying as it’s been a lifelong goal to be a qualified lawyer (the substantial salary increase helps as well). I recently received a pay rise of £1,300 but that won’t kick in for another month."