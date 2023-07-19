This week: "I'm 25 years old and moved from Ireland to Manchester just over a year ago to pursue a career in theatre and television. Growing up in rural Ireland, the opportunities were nonexistent so I moved to Manchester (after a brief stint in Dublin) and now it is about trying to keep up with all the opportunities in front of me. That sounds ideal but I still have to have a day job while I build a career. My full-time, pay-the-bills job is a theatre FOH (front of house) supervisor. I also do runner, writing and acting work on the side. It's not unusual for me to work seven days in a row — the most I’ve worked is 21 days in a row (from various jobs). If you work in creative industries, your finances have to be watertight. My work is very sporadic and the pay can be crazy high or laughably low."