Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last penny.
This week: "I'm 25 years old and moved from Ireland to Manchester just over a year ago to pursue a career in theatre and television. Growing up in rural Ireland, the opportunities were nonexistent so I moved to Manchester (after a brief stint in Dublin) and now it is about trying to keep up with all the opportunities in front of me. That sounds ideal but I still have to have a day job while I build a career. My full-time, pay-the-bills job is a theatre FOH (front of house) supervisor. I also do runner, writing and acting work on the side. It's not unusual for me to work seven days in a row — the most I’ve worked is 21 days in a row (from various jobs). If you work in creative industries, your finances have to be watertight. My work is very sporadic and the pay can be crazy high or laughably low."
Occupation: Theatre FOH supervisor, production runner, actor
Industry: Theatre and television
Age: 25
Location: Manchester
Salary: £22,000 (not including freelance work, which is an average of £200 a month).
Paycheque amount: £1,550
Number of housemates: One
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £500 rent.
Loan payments: None.
Savings? About £9,000, which is my emergency fund. My LISA contains £1,317 (I started this account three months ago and I want to max it out each year) and my trading account has £60 (ditto).
Utilities: My bills are about £100 per month and council tax is £67.
Pension? I don't know anything about workplace pensions but I doubt I have much. I started a personal pension three months ago and pay £67 into it monthly.
All other monthly payments: £60 into a credit building service, £15 for my phone bill. I'm also paying in advance for a part-time course that starts in September, which is about £100 a month. Subscriptions: £23 for my gym membership.
Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Yes. My parents covered my tuition because it is much cheaper in Ireland and I got a significant reduction because I was the first in my family to attend university.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?
None. My parents didn't discuss money and they didn't really teach any financial skills. They believe that saving is the way to go and they think credit cards and debt should be avoided at all costs. They were quite anxious about money even though we had a very comfortable lifestyle, and this anxiety has definitely passed on to me.
If you have, when did you move out of your parents'/guardians' house?
I moved out for university at 19. I moved home during the pandemic (I was 22) and moved out again when I was 23.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself? Does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?
23. I’m completely independent now, which is great.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job, technically, was an exam assistant. I got it because one of my older friends did it. I wanted the money and I saved all of it. My first proper job was in a tourism attraction as a tour guide. It was minimum wage and I saved most of my wages and tips, which I spent on education earlier this year.
Do you worry about money now?
I've always worried about money. I was quite an anxious child and I was frequently worried about not having money as an adult. I think it's because I have always wanted a career in the arts and this is synonymous with financial instability. I think this is why I saved from such a young age. I worry about money on a daily basis even though I have a very comfortable lifestyle and no debt.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?
No.