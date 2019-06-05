Money Diary: A Theatre Director & Professional Home Organiser On 17k

Housing costs: Between £0 and £100 a week (if I am staying in theatre digs, not in the city I live in, this is covered by the producers). I pay my parents back in kind when I live with them with physical labour and odd jobs, or by buying the weekly shop, etc.

Loan payments: I do not earn over £21,000 so I do not pay back my student loan yet although there is a £75,000 bill waiting for me somewhere yaaassss.

Utilities: N/A

Transportation: Between £70 and £180 a month.

Phone bill: £21.50. I recently spent a whole invoice – £750 – on a new iPhone but my last phone I had for five years and plan to do the same with this one. Cost per use it ends up as 40p a day.

Savings: I am trying to be like a squirrel and have little pockets of cash around. If I had my own house I would probably have a wad of cash strapped to the orange ball in the toilet. £191.93 in my Chip account (an app which calculates microsaves each week for you, like I saved £7.91 the other day). £176.84 in my Monzo round-up account which is for my holiday spending money this year. EVERYONE should have a round-up account, it’s frickin great. I have £116 in a bonus account, which I have had literally since I was 11 and just use to bung money around and separate from my current account. And as of this week I have £1,800 in a Lifetime ISA (probably for retirement rather than a house, I have recently had acute Pension Panic).

Other: Women’s Equality Party, £36 yearly. Labour Party, £12 yearly (I was under the impression I could be a member of both but now I think I might be committing some kind of low-level fraud).