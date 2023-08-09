This week: "I'm a 31-year-old territory manager living in Aberdeen. I've recently moved back to the area as my husband and I bought our first home seven weeks ago. I only just started my new job and it means me being out all day, visiting different sites. It has been a busy time for me but I'm so happy we finally have our own home as a few years ago it felt like it would never happen. Due to mental illness and covering all expenses for a period of time when my husband was unemployed, I ended up in a very large amount of debt. At its worst it was £18,000. I buried my head in the sand for quite some time and felt a lot of shame over how bad the situation was. Luckily, my husband was very supportive and we tackled the problem together and although we are not entirely debt-free, I can see the end of the tunnel. The result is that I try to be conscious of what I'm spending and I attempt to avoid impulse-buying. My husband's salary is much higher than mine so we keep the same amount of money from our paycheques for ourselves and then the rest goes into the joint account, which covers all of our joint expenses including food shops and activities. Whatever is left goes into joint savings. My contribution works out at 37% so that is what I've made my share of everything joint in this diary."