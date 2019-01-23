Money Diary: A 25-Year-Old In Tech & Living In London On 33k

Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.
"The spending habits of my peers (including colleagues) sometimes make saving difficult, and previously I lived paycheque to paycheque – from expensive midweek lunches to weekends of inebriation, it used to suck up my money. Not to mention my love for fashion. Since getting a new job a couple of months ago, I have vowed to live a little but also pay off debts and start saving for the future."
Industry: Tech
Age: 25
Location: London
Salary: £33,000
Paycheque amount: £1987.78
Number of housemates: Three – all young professionals in the creative industry
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: £685 incl bills.
Loan payments: £110 overdraft/loan repayment; student loan comes out automatically.
Transportation: £131 monthly Oyster pass.
Phone bill: £46 (it’ll end in a month’s time!).
Savings? £1 in my ISA (I still have not had the chance to top up after all those dollars I spent when travelling solo).
Other: Spotify £9.99; Class Pass (switched to Lite as taking a break) £15 (my employer is offering discounted memberships but I am yet to opt in); I also have private healthcare and pension that is automatically deducted.
