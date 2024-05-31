Money Diary: A Teaching Assistant On £20,114

Do you worry about money now?

I do worry about money now, especially approaching 30 and having minimal savings, getting on the property ladder, et cetera. Up until a few months ago I was living on my own which, although I loved it, was a drain on my finances, so saving was really hard. I’d get to the stage of having a decent amount saved up and then needing to use it for things like repairs on my car. I have had to use a loan and credit card in the past which I’m nearly finished paying off and am much more educated and savvy now. I’ve lived with my partner for a few months and he earns slightly more than me so we split utilities according to income and pay half each of rent and food shops. I was able to pay more towards my loan and credit card payments when I moved out, too. It’s much cheaper to live with someone else, so I’m in a better position to be able to start saving more.